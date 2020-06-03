World News | US Service Sector Contracts for Second Month in May

World. (File Image)

Washington, Jun 3 (AP) The US services sector shrank for a second month in May as the coronavirus pandemic triggered shutdowns and layoffs around the country.

Activity did rise from levels last month that had not been seen since the recession.

Also Read | Donald Trump Administration Bans Chinese Airlines From Flying to US From June 16.

The Institute for Supply Management said Wednesday that its service sector index stood at 45.4 last month, up slightly from an April reading of 41.8.

Any reading below 50 signals that the service sector, where the majority of Americans work, is in contraction. The April decline broke a string of more than 10 years of expansion in the services sector.

Also Read | Indian-Origin UK Cabinet Minister Priti Patel Sets Out 14-Day Quarantine for All Inbound International Travellers From June 8.

The continued contraction in service industries followed a similar pattern in the industrial sector. The ISM reported earlier this week that manufacturing activity remained in contraction territory in May, with a reading of 43.1, up slightly after registering 41.5 in April. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)