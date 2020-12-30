Washington DC [US], December 30 (ANI/Sputnik): The US State Department said in a statement that it has approved a possible sale of 3,000 small-diameter bombs to Saudi Arabia in a deal worth of USD 290 million.

"The [State Department's] Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today," the statement said on Tuesday.

The State Department said that Saudi Arabia requested to buy GBU-39 SDB I munitions with containers, support equipment and services, spare and repair parts.

The State Department said the proposed sale will help to improve "the security of a friendly country that continues to be an important force for political stability and economic growth in the Middle East." (ANI/Sputnik)

