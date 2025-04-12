Florida, April 12: Three people were killed after a small plane crashed along a busy street and erupted into a fireball just outside Boca Raton in Florida on Friday, CNN reported. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will carry out an investigation into the plane crash. According to Michael LaSalle, assistant fire chief with Boca Raton Fire Rescue, three people who were onboard the twin-engine Cessna 310 when it crashed were killed.

A man who was driving a car in the area was injured after hitting a tree due to debris and fire from the plane crash. LaSalle said he suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Florida Plane Crash: 2 People Killed After Small Aircraft Crashes in Boca Raton in US, Terrifying Video Shows Aftermath of Accident.

Small Aircraft Crashes on Busy Street in Florida

BREAKING: A plane has just crashed in Boca Raton, Florida. Okay, I’m not trying to automatically blame Trump here—but seriously, is this normal? Are we just seeing more media coverage of these crashes, or is there actually a rise in accidents because safety and oversight are… pic.twitter.com/4Me7yTMmS0 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) April 11, 2025

In a statement, Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer said, "We are deeply saddened to confirm that a plane crash occurred earlier today within our community." Singer added, "Our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragic event. We ask for patience and respect for the families involved as investigations continue," CNN reported.

According to officials, the aircraft took off from Boca Raton at about 10 am and was heading to Tallahassee. According to LaSalle and the FAA, Boca Raton fire and police dispatch received a call for a plane in trouble at about 10:12 am, and the aircraft crashed at 10:20 am. The assistant fire chief said the plane had "some mechanical issues." Data from FlightRadar24 shows the plane made repeated loops around the aircraft before the crash, CNN reported. Agustin Escobar Helicopter Crash in New York: Lawmakers Call for Ban on NYC Tourist Helicopters After Hudson River Chopper Mishap Kills 6, Including Siemens CEO.

In a video shared on social media, one witness said, "I heard it like zooming by a couple of times and then whew - a plane crashed." Another person said, "The whole building shook."

