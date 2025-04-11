Two people were killed after a small aircraft crashed onto a highway in Florida's Boca Raton in the US on Friday morning, April 11. Dramatic video footage from the scene showed the burning wreckage of the Cessna 310R aircraft, with a car also engulfed in flames near the crash site. Flight data revealed that the plane circled multiple times shortly after taking off from Boca Raton Airport, suggesting possible trouble mid-air before the tragic incident occurred. Agustin Escobar Helicopter Crash in New York: Lawmakers Call for Ban on NYC Tourist Helicopters After Hudson River Chopper Mishap Kills 6, Including Siemens CEO.

2 People Killed After Small Plane Crashes in Florida

JUST IN: Small plane crashes in Boca Raton, Florida. Reports of casualties pic.twitter.com/NHn7gp7Hm7 — BNO News (@BNONews) April 11, 2025

Terrifying Video Shows Aftermath of Florida Plane Crash

BREAKING: A plane has just crashed in Boca Raton, Florida. Okay, I’m not trying to automatically blame Trump here—but seriously, is this normal? Are we just seeing more media coverage of these crashes, or is there actually a rise in accidents because safety and oversight are… pic.twitter.com/4Me7yTMmS0 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) April 11, 2025

