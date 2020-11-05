Washington[US], November 5 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States for the first time on Wednesday surpassed 100,000 new coronavirus daily cases, the Washington Post reported citing its own data.

"The United States reported more than 100,000 new coronavirus cases," the newspaper said. Seventeen states including Kansas, Tennessee, Virginia, Oklahoma, Montana, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Ohio, Nebraska, Minnesota, Indiana and West Virginia - on Wednesday reported record numbers of patients hospitalised with COVID-19.

Also Read | US Presidential Election Results 2020: Donald Trump Keeps Declaring Premature Victories on Twitter.

Nationwide, there are more than 9,445,000 coronavirus cases and over 232,500 fatalities. The Washington Post warns that a rising number of hospitalisations threatens to again overwhelm some health systems. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)