Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
#StayHomeStaySafe

World News | US Wants Open and Constructive Relationship but China Continues to Violate Its Promises: Trump

Agency News ANI| Jun 15, 2020 09:00 AM IST
A+
A-
World News | US Wants Open and Constructive Relationship but China Continues to Violate Its Promises: Trump
World. (File Image)

Washington D.C. [US], June 15 (ANI): The US wants an open and constructive relationship with China but the Beijing government has been violating its promises, said President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time).

"The United States wants an open and constructive relationship with China but achieving that relationship requires us to vigorously defend our national interests. The Chinese government has continually violated its promises to us and many other nations," said US Department of State quoting Trump.

Also Read | Mumbai Local Trains Resume Today, Over Western & Central Railways For Essential Staff of State Government Only : Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020.

Recently, Trump announced a slew of measures to reflect the increased danger of surveillance and punishment by the Chinese Security Apparatus.

This came a day after China's parliament passed the proposal to impose a new national security law in Hong Kong. (ANI)

Also Read | Italian Journalist Indro Montanelli's Statue Defaced, Tagged With Words 'Racist', 'Rapist'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
China China's parliament Donald Trump President security law Washington D.C.
You might also like
Xi Jinping Birthday: Chinese President Turns 67, Here Are Some Interesting Facts About Him
Festivals & Events

Xi Jinping Birthday: Chinese President Turns 67, Here Are Some Interesting Facts About Him
Milind Deora Shares How He Dealt With Suicidal Thoughts During Teenage & Even As MP, Tweets 5 Coping Tools
News

Milind Deora Shares How He Dealt With Suicidal Thoughts During Teenage & Even As MP, Tweets 5 Coping Tools
Indo-Sino Standoff in Ladakh: 'Talks With China at Diplomatic & Military Level Underway, Won't Keep Anyone in Dark', Says Rajnath Singh During Jammu Samvad Rally
News

Indo-Sino Standoff in Ladakh: 'Talks With China at Diplomatic & Military Level Underway, Won't Keep Anyone in Dark', Says Rajnath Singh During Jammu Samvad Rally
Donald Trump 74th Birthday: Details on Net Worth of The US President
World

Donald Trump 74th Birthday: Details on Net Worth of The US President
Donald Trump 74th Birthday: Once a Democrat, WWE Stint and More; Five Lesser Known Facts About The US President
World

Donald Trump 74th Birthday: Once a Democrat, WWE Stint and More; Five Lesser Known Facts About The US President
Startup Nation: Why the US Is the Favorite Startup Country in the World
News

Startup Nation: Why the US Is the Favorite Startup Country in the World
Facebook Fires Employee Who Criticised Mark Zuckerberg For Not Taking Action Against Donald Trump's Post on Anti-Racism Protests
World

Facebook Fires Employee Who Criticised Mark Zuckerberg For Not Taking Action Against Donald Trump's Post on Anti-Racism Protests
Video of Children Playing on Roof of a 32-Storey Building in China Will Make an Acrophobic Squirm in Discomfort!
Viral

Video of Children Playing on Roof of a 32-Storey Building in China Will Make an Acrophobic Squirm in Discomfort!
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.78 74.03
Kolkata 77.64 69.80
Mumbai 82.70 72.64
Chennai 79.53 72.18
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement