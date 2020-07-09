Washington [US], July 9 (ANI): The US was not prepared to witness the spread of coronavirus among the young Americans, said Deborah Birx, White House pandemic response coordinator.

The Wahington Post quoted Birx as saying that the leaders in states which were not hard-hit in the early days of COVID-19 outbreak "thought they would be forever spared through this."

As these states re-opened their economies, they didn't expect a surge in coronavirus cases spurred by a young population, he added.

This is seen as a key factor in recent spikes of infection across several states.

The report said United States has reported 29 consecutive days of record-high average infections, led by Texas, Florida, Georgia and California.

It said Trump administration officials are dialling up pressure on local officials to resume in-person learning at schools.

US President Donald Trump has officially stared the withdrawal of the country from the World Health Organisation.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 3 million people in the US have till now been infected with the virus. (ANI)

