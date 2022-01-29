Moscow [Russia] January 29 (ANI/Sputnik): Instagram users report some problems with the photo-sharing social network, according to the monitoring portal Downdetector.

Most of the complaints are coming from the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia and Ukraine.

According to Downdetector, most users report problems with the website, app and entering their accounts.

In October, Facebook services, including Instagram, were hit by a massive outage that affected users in the United States, Canada, Russia and numerous European countries. (ANI/Sputnik)

