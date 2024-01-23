Geneva [Switzerland], January 23 (ANI): A large number of Tibetan and Uyghur activists organised a protest at Broken Chair in front of the United Nations as China was grilled during the 45th Session of the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) at the United Nations today.

The UPR, a peer review process that only takes place once every 5 years, allows UN States to examine each other's human rights records, make specific recommendations to States under review, and address abuses.

Also Read | Uyghur Cultural Genocide: US Decries Ongoing Genocide, Crimes Against Humanity in Xinjiang by China at UN.

The protesters were carrying banners reading "Decolonise Tibet," "China out of Tibet," and "Shame on China". A poster exhibition was also held at the Broken Chair, highlighting human rights violations in Tibet and Xinjiang.

Dolkun Isa, President of the World Uyghur Congress, said, "More than 160 countries made recommendations; among them, 30 countries raised the Uyghur, Hong Kong and Tibetan issues. It is a good step, I believe, because in 2018, only 14 countries raised the Uyghur issue. But, this time more than 30."

Also Read | Google Leaked Documents AI: Tech Giant Plans To Deliver 'World's Most Advanced, Safe and Responsible AI' in 2024, Says Report.

He added, "In 2018, people were unaware of the issue as China successfully concealed the reality. But, after that, so many leaked documents were published, survivors gave their testimony, a lot of international scholars made statements, and also a UN high commissioner report was released".

Rizwana, President of World Uyghurs Congress, Switzerland, "We stand together here today at this critical juncture. Let us remember that the Universal Periodic Review is more than a diplomatic engagement; it is a moral obligation."

She added, "We are entrusted with a responsibility to uphold the principle of human rights, to advocate for silence and to ensure that no individual or community is left behind. Let this UPR be a testament to our unwavering commitment to these ideas."

At the UPR, India called on China to steadfastly uphold its commitment to human rights and gender equality while asking it to play a constructive role in the realisation of the aspirations of developing countries.

India asked China to "Continue taking steps to ensure the fullest enjoyment of basic human rights by its people through inclusive and sustainable development."

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom severely criticised China for the persecution and arbitrary detention of Uyghurs and Tibetans and asked Beijing to "guarantee an impartial judiciary" and implement measures to allow genuine freedom of religion without fear of surveillance and torture.

Condemning the human rights violations in Xinjiang by China, the United States has called for the cessation of harassment, surveillance, and threats against individuals in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong.

The remarks were made by Michele Taylor during the 45th Session of the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) at the United Nations today."...cease discrimination against individuals, cuilture, language, religion or belief and forcible assimilation policies including boarding schools in Tibet and Xinjiang...and torture unjust, residential detention and persecution throughout China, and forced labour, marriage, birth control, sterilisation, abortion and family separation in Xinjiang," the American diplomat said.

Notably, China's human rights record is facing international scrutiny during the fourth Universal Periodic Review (UPR) Working Group session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, taking place from January 22 to February 2.

The Universal Periodic Review (UPR) is a peer-review process under the auspices of the UN Human Rights Council, where UN Member States assess each other's human rights records, their fulfilment of human rights obligations and commitments, and provide recommendations to the State under review.

Since 2018, mounting human rights abuses have been largely documented by a range of UN human rights bodies.

In the absence of a UN Human Rights Council debate on the human rights situation in China, the UPR is a rare moment of global scrutiny of the country's human rights crisis. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)