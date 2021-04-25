Singapore, Apr 25 (PTI) A 45-year-old Indian-origin man, who was his mother's caregiver at a COVID-19 quarantine facility, was among the five new community cases reported in Singapore on Saturday.

The Singapore permanent resident had completed his COVID-19 vaccination, having received his second dose more than a month ago on March 19. His parents arrived in Singapore from India on April 15.

As of 11.59 pm on Friday, all long-term pass holders and short-term visitors with recent travel history to India within the last 14 days were not allowed entry into Singapore. This included visitors who transited in India and all who had obtained prior approval for entry into Singapore.

"The COVID-19 vaccine is effective in preventing symptomatic disease for the vast majority of those vaccinated, but it is possible for vaccinated individuals to get infected," said the Ministry of Health.

The man, identified as Case 62373, is a senior executive at Wirana Shipping Corporation. His father tested positive on his arrival and was taken to hospital.

His mother was identified as a close contact of two COVID-19 cases on the same flight and was placed on quarantine from April 16 to 30 at a government facility, reported the Channel News Asia on Sunday.

"While Case 62373 had not travelled to India with his parents, he had requested to take care of his mother at the quarantine facility, and moved into the same room as her on April 16, where he had remained," the Channel quoted the Ministry as saying.

The man developed a blocked nose on April 23 and reported it. He was taken to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) on April 24 and his infection was confirmed that day.

His serological test has come back negative, indicating that this is likely a current infection.

The two cases - 62029 and 62030 - are dependent's pass holders whose infections were confirmed on April 16. They are a 41-year-old British woman and a 36-year-old Indian national respectively.

In all, Singapore reported 23 COVID-19 cases on Saturday. All imported cases who arrived from India tested positive for COVID-19 on April 23, with the exception of the Singapore permanent resident whose infection was confirmed on April 24.

Eighteen of the 23 imported cases were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry.

They include a Singapore permanent resident who returned from India, three dependent's pass holders who arrived from India and the Maldives, as well as three student's pass holders who arrived from India.

One case is a work pass holder who also arrived from India.

Six are work permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh, India, Myanmar and the Philippines. Two of them are foreign domestic workers.

The remaining four imported cases are short-term visit pass holders. Three arrived from Croatia, Germany, Indonesia and Romania for a work project, and one arrived from India to visit a family member who is a Singapore permanent resident.

The ministry said 16 more cases have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, taking the total recoveries to 60,629.

There are 88 cases still in hospital, most of whom are stable or improving, with one patient in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Another 219 cases are isolated and cared for at community facilities. They have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for COVID-19.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has increased from seven cases in the week before to 11 cases in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased from three cases in the week before to four cases in the past week.

