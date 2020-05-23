World News | Vande Bharat Flight with 169 Indians Departs from Abu Dhabi

World. (File Image)

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 23 (ANI): A repatriation flight under Vande Bharat departed from Abu Dhabi with 169 passengers for Kerala's Kannur on Saturday.

"Special Flight IX0716 from Abu Dhabi to Kannur departed with 169 passengers and 10 infants on board. Expected time of arrival at Kannur is 2130 hrs(IST)," Indian embassy in UAE tweeted.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said during a press conference that more than 20 thousand Indian citizens have been brought back to the country under the Vande Bharat mission so far and the number will rise further in the coming days.

The phased evacuation is being done under the Vande Bharat Mission, the second phase of which started from May 16. (ANI)

