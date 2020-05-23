Members of Ruet-Hilal committees in Pakistan have assembled to look for the crescent moon that will mark the beginning of Shawwal month and Eid-al-Fitr festival. There could be a clash between Pakistan's Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry and Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman over the sighting of Shawwal crescent, according to Twitter users in the country. Who will win and own the moon in Pakistan?#EidUlFitr #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/cstjRm9gHm— Usama Tanveer (@usamatanveer180) May 23, 2020 Prior to the moon sighting, Pakistan Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said that Eid-al-Fitr will be celebrated on May 24 in most countries, including Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. "It rarely happens that the entire Islamic world celebrates Eid on the same day. After years, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Malaysia, Indonesia, Pakistan and Bangladesh will observe Eid together on May 24," Chaudhry has tweeted. Pakistan's Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said that the crescent moon will be visible after 7:30 pm in certain parts of the country. سانگھڑ ،بدین،ٹھٹھہ ،جیوانی،پسنی میں چاند7بجکر36منٹ سے8بجکر14منٹ تک چانددیکھاجاسکتاہے،بدین میں چاند سب سے زیادہ واضع ہے اگر ان علاقوں میں موسم خراب نہیں تو دور بین لیکر چھت پر چڑھیں اور اپنی ویڈیو بھی شیئر کریں۔۔۔ تمام اھل اسلام کو عید مبارک— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 23, 2020

Islamabad, May 23: Muslims residing in Pakistan will keep a close eye on the sky, looking for the crescent moon this evening, which is also called Chand Raat. The sighting of the crescent moon will mark the beginning of Shawwal month as well as the end of the ongoing Ramzan (Ramadan) month. Also, the date for Eid-al-Fit festival in Pakistan also depends on the moon sighting. Catch live updates on the Eid moon sighting in Pakistan here. Eid al-Fitr 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Facebook Messages, Quotes and SMS to Send Greetings of Eid Mubarak.

The moon sighting assumes significance as the Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle, and hence a month is either 29 or 30-day long. A new month begins upon the sighting of a crescent moon on the 29th day of the ongoing month. If the moon is not sighted, the month completes 30 days and a new month begins the next day. Muslims in Pakistan are observing the 29th day of Ramadan today. Eid in Australia on May 25 as Shawwal Crescent Moon Not Sighted, New Zealand to Celebrate Eid-al-Fitr Tomorrow.

If the crescent moon is sighted this evening, Eid or Eid-al-Fitr will be celebrated on Sunday, May 24 in Pakistan. If the moon remains invisible, Muslims in Pakistan will observe 30th day of Ramadan on Sunday (May 24) and Eid will be celebrated on Monday, May 25. A meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has been convened on Saturday, May 23 for Shawwal moon sighting in Karachi. Eid Moon Sighting in India, Chand Raat 2020 Live News Updates.

Pakistan's Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry has claimed that Eid will be celebrated on May 24. Speaking during a TV programme, Fawad Chaudhry said the interesting thing will be that Eid will be celebrated on the same day in almost all parts of the world.