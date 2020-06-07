World News | Vande Bharat Mission: Last Flight of Phase 2 Departs from Oman to Chennai

World. (File Image)

Muscat [Oman], June 7 (ANI): The last flight of the second phase of Vande Bharat Mission took off from Oman on Sunday with 146 passengers to Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

"144 pax and 2 infants, set to return to home, from Oman. Total 4928 Indian nationals repatriated till date in special flights organized under Vande Bharat Mission," said Indian Embassy in a tweet.

"I am travelling to Chennai with my wife for medical treatment. We appreciate all efforts by Indian Embassy in Oman for helping us in getting the tickets," said Dr Prashant, one of the passengers, before boarding the Air Indian flight 908 Muscat - Chennai.

The phased evacuation is being carried out under phase 2 of the Government of India's ambitious 'Vande Bharat' mission which started on May 16.

The third phase of the mission will begin from June 11 and continue till June 30. (ANI)

