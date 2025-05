Manila, May 4 (AP) A vehicle crashed into an entrance at Manila's airport on Sunday morning, leaving two people dead including a 4-year-old girl, according to the Philippine Red Cross.

The other victim was an adult male, the humanitarian group said in a statement.

Other people were injured in the incident and the driver of the vehicle was in police custody, according to the airport's operator, New NAIA Infra Co, and the Red Cross.

Dozens of emergency personnel could be seen at Ninoy Aquino International Airport surrounding a black SUV that had rammed into a wall by an entrance. The vehicle was later removed from the site.

The airport operator said it is coordinating with the authorities to investigate the incident. (AP)

