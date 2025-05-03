Berlin, May 3 (AP) A vehicle slammed into a group of pedestrians in the southwestern German city of Stuttgart on Friday, killing one person and injuring several others in what police said appeared to be an accident.

The driver was detained, but Stuttgart police said on X that there was “currently no evidence of an attack or a deliberate act” and that all the information so far indicates it was a “tragic traffic accident.”

Also Read | IAF Aircraft Carries Holy Relics of Lord Buddha From Sarnath to Vietnam for Exposition During United Nations Day of Vesak Celebrations.

The incident happened at an above-ground subway stop in downtown Stuttgart, police said.

“Five people were slightly injured and three seriously injured in the accident. Of the seriously injured, a 46-year-old woman has since succumbed to her injuries in the hospital,” police said in a Friday evening statement, hours after the accident.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on May 3: Ashok Gehlot, Rebecca Hall, Bobby Cannavale and Laxmikant Kattimani - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on May 3.

An investigation was under way, and the area was cordoned off as emergency responders, police and forensic specialists examined the scene. Witnesses were being interviewed, and subway service through the area was suspended.

Photos from the scene showed plastic gloves, blankets and bags scattered on the ground near the SUV. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)