Caracas, Nov 27 (AP) A Venezuelan judge has found six American oil executives guilty of corruption charges and immediately sentenced them to prison.

The judge's ruling on Thursday came with sentences of more than eight years for each. The so-called Citgo 6 had been lured to Venezuela three years ago for a business meeting and arrested.

They are employees of the Houston-based Citgo refining company, which is owned by Venezuela's state oil company, PDVSA. (AP)

