Washington DC [US], January 20 (ANI): Hours before his inauguration, US President-elect Donald Trump said, "very soon we will begin the largest deportation exercise in American history."

He said this while addressing the Make America Great Again (MAGA) Victory Rally in Washington, DC on Sunday (local time).

He stated, "Before this, nobody could even think of open borders, prisons, mental institutions, men playing in women's sports, transgenders for everyone... Very soon we will begin the largest deportation exercise in American history."

He also pledged to bring an end to the ongoing war in Ukraine, halt the chaos in the Middle East, and take measures to prevent the outbreak of World War 3.

"I will end the war in Ukraine, I will stop the chaos in the Middle East and I will prevent World War 3 from happening - and you have no idea how close we are," he said in his MAGA Victory Rally on Sunday.

He also highlighted many things during his address which included the immigration crisis, new government policies, deportation and many more.

Speaking to supporters, Trump said, "We are going to make our country greater than ever before... We are going to take back our country tomorrow at noon ( referring to his inauguration day as the 47th US President). The curtain closes on 4 long years of American decline and we begin a brand new day of American strength and prosperity, dignity and pride."

Trump also reiterated his commitment to dismantling the existing political structure, saying, "Once and for all, we are going to end the reign of a failed, corrupt political establishment... We are not going to take it anymore."

Trump said that he agreed to "approve" TikTok on the condition that the USA would own 50 per cent of the Chinese app to "save" American jobs and prevent "our business" from going to the communist nation.

"We need to save TikTok because we have to save a lot of jobs. We don't want to give our business to China... I agreed to approve TikTok on the condition that the USA will own 50 per cent of TikTok..."

Further, he also highlighted the impact of his leadership, referring to it as the "Trump Effect," which he said has led to unexpected results even before taking office.

"Before even taking office, you are seeing results no one expected to see. Everyone is calling it the 'Trump Effect.' It's you. You are the effect," Trump told rally attendees.

"We are going to restore patriotism to our schools, get radical left and woke ideologies out of our military and government. We are going to Make America Great Again," he added.

Earlier in the day, Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance participated in a solemn ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, where they laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on the eve of the inauguration.

Notably, Trump's inauguration celebrations kicked off with an exclusive friends and family event at Trump National golf course in Virginia on January 18, followed by a Victory Rally and an exclusive candlelight dinner on January 19. The celebrations will culminate on January 20 with the official swearing-in ceremony followed by an official ball. (ANI)

