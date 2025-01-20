US President-elect Donald Trump's swearing in ceremony will be held today, as the he will take the oath of office as the 47th president of the United States of America on Monday morning, January 20. The Inauguration Day of Donald Trump's tenure as 47th president of US will take place at Capitol Rotunda. Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10 am US Eastern time, which will be 8:30 PM IST. Some of the notable guests who will attend Donald Trump Inauguration Day 2025 will include President Joe Biden and Jill Biden, former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton, former President George W Bush and Laura Bush and former President Barack Obama. Additionally, world leader's will also grace the event as India will be represented by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. People from across the world can tune in to watch the live streaming below as Donald Trump takes oath of office as the 47th president of the United States. Donald Trump Swearing-In Ceremony: US President-Elect Arriving in Washington for Inaugural Celebrations To Mark Return to Power.

Watch Donald Trump's Swearing In Ceremony Here

