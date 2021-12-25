Hanoi [Vietnam], December 25 (ANI/VOVWORLD): The Civil Aviation Authority said regular flights between Vietnam and Japan will be resumed on January 1, 2022, with a frequency of 8 flights per week.

According to the plan, Vietnam Airlines will operate 3 two-way flights between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to Tokyo and Vietjet Air will operate 1 round-trip flight.

Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways are allowed to operate 4 two-way flights from Tokyo to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

The Civil Aviation Authority requests airlines to take responsibility for checking pandemic preventive measures for passengers before boarding, including negative test results for SARS-CoV2, vaccination certificate, health e-passport, or certificate of COVID-19 recovery. (ANI/VOVWORLD)

