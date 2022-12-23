Hanoi [Vietnam], December 23 (ANI): While maintaining ties with China is a priority for Vietnam in order to prevent unwarranted confrontations, the country is also searching for ways to lessen the short- and long-term detrimental effects of China's aggressive actions, according to The Singapore Post.

The report also said that "Last week, Vietnam held its first-ever global defence exhibition in an effort to diversify its arms suppliers and move away from Russia. The exhibition provided a chance for allies like the United States and India to strengthen their military ties with Hanoi in addition to providing a message to China about Vietnam's seriousness about upgrading and diversifying its armed forces."

Vietnam will counterbalance China until doing so becomes detrimental to the country. The Vietnamese exhibition matches the country's "Three Nos" non-aligned foreign policy. The exhibition supports modernization and weaponry manufacturing and does not bind Hanoi to other nations.

The territory of Vietnam is bordered by China on the north, hilly Laos on the west, Cambodia on the south, and an undisputed sea on the east. Therefore, Vietnam lacks strategic depth or a separation between its frontline and its interior.

"Due to the South China Sea's inclusiveness, Vietnam may be able to transfer China's maritime counterbalance to other major nations with a stake in a free and open Indo-Pacific, freeing up resources for internal counterbalance on land," according to The Singapore Post report.

The report also said that: "In order to assist Hanoi in addressing its resource shortage in upgrading its military forces and allocating more funds to them, Vietnam, the United States, and other participants in the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue should continue to improve their collaboration over maritime security."

Vietnam relies on itself when it comes to China, as evident by the Vietnamese proverb, "Nuoc xa khong cuu duoc lua gan," (Distant water cannot put out a nearby fire).

Vietnam can confront the rising power disparity with China through its self-reliant security strategy. "History has demonstrated that securing Vietnam requires a robust army and a large supply of weaponry," according to The Singapore Post.

Despite Vietnam's efforts to improve its relationship with Laos, the latter is moving towards China, as the nation is trying to gain benefits from Beijing's economy and Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) infrastructure.

This year, Vietnam, to improve its relationship with Laos, went on high-profile visits, extensive cultural exchanges, and signing of several agreements involving various ministries, but the country has its own intention behind its move, The Singapore Post reported.

Laos is located adjacent to China, Vietnam's long-time rival and its border with Vietnam is 2,161 kilometers long, about twice as long as its borders with Beijing or Cambodia. Vietnam is aware of this and will make every effort to support the Lao People's Revolutionary Party's (LPRP) ruling. (ANI)

