Tokyo, Jul 13 (AP) Confirmed cases of COVID-19 at U.S. military bases on Japan's Okinawa have grown to more than 90.

Okinawa prefectural officials said that 32 more cases were confirmed Monday at the Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, bringing the recent total to 95 across the installation and three other bases. Most of the cases are at the air station.

Also Read | Kerala Reports 449 COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths Today: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 13, 2020.

Governor Denny Tamaki held telephone talks on Saturday with Lt. Gen. Stacy Clardy, commander of III Marine Expeditionary Force.

Tamaki demanded the U.S military increase disease prevention measures, stop sending personnel from the mainland U.S. to Okinawa and seal the bases.

Also Read | India-China LAC Row: Commander-Level Talks in Ladakh's Chushul Tomorrow to Focus on 2nd Phase of Disengagement.

Okinawa is home to more than half of about 50,000 American troops based in Japan under a bilateral security pact. Many Okinawans have long complained about pollution, noise and crime.

Outside the U.S. military bases, Okinawa has had about 150 cases of the coronavirus. Cases have surged recently in Japan, mostly in Tokyo and other major cities. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)