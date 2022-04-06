New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): Citing the recent economic and geo political developments across the world, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that the way forward for India to deal with the emerging 'new world order' is to reduce the country's dependency on the external world and fulfil 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

EAM Jaishankar was speaking in the Lok Sabha replying to the discussion held on the present situation in Ukraine.

"Now the world order will change partly because of the consequences of Ukraine, but what is the solution to it? To my mind, the solution is, that we have to be stronger, we have to reduce our dependency on the external world... it can never be total, but the way to deal with the new world order is really atmanirbhar Bharat," Jaishankar said.

Elaborating on the concept of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', Jaishankar said, "Atmanirbhar Bharat is not just an economic policy. Atmanirbhar Bharat is a bharat which looks after its people, a Bharat which is capable of running Operation Ganga."

Earlier in his speech he elaborated on the change in the world order during recent times, saying, "Yes, the world order is changing. The world order has been changing for many years, that is why G7 became G20. World order changed because of COVID... countries saw what happens when there is too much concentration of economic production in one geography... when there is not enough resilience and reliability in supply chains," Jaishankar said.

"World order is changing because countries today worry about trust and transparency. They are worried about where is their data, which technologies they should trust," he further said.

"World order is changing because Afghanistan like situation happened. So, we are left with a problem close to our homes, which we are worrying about more than the countries that were there earlier," he added.

The EAM addressed a host of issues in his nearly 45 minute address to the Lok Sabha, including the evacuation of Indians from Ukraine under Operation Ganga, the country's stance on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, and also condemning the killings of civilians in Ukraine's Bucha, calling for an independent investigation.

He urged countries to respect the international law, sovereignty and territorial integrity of all States.

"This should bear in mind that contemporary global order has been built on UN Charter, on respect for international law, and for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all States. If India has chosen aside, it is for peace while calling for an immediate end to violence," said the EAM. (ANI)

