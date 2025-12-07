Tel Aviv [Israel], December 7 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Police said Sunday they uncovered a major weapons cache in a residential area of Lod during a targeted operation against criminal organisations.

Officers, together with Border Guard troops, seized four military-grade explosive devices, an additional large explosive brick, nine spray grenades and other munitions believed to have leaked from the army.

Four suspects from the home where the weapons were found were arrested for questioning. (ANI/TPS)

