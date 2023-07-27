Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Washington, Jul 27 (AP) The number of Americans applying for jobless benefits slid last week to its lowest level in five months, further evidence that the US labour market continues to defy the Federal Reserve's attempts to cool it off.

US applications for unemployment benefits fell by 7,000 to 221,000 for the week ending July 22, from 228,000 the week before, the Labour Department reported Thursday.

Also Read | AI Eating Away Jobs: Artificial Intelligence Will Take More Jobs From Women Than Men by 2030 in US, Reveals Study.

That's the fewest since February.

The four-week moving average of claims, which smooths out some of the week-to-week volatility, fell 3,750 to 233,750.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping Spoke About Need To Stabilize Bilateral Relations During Bali G20 Summit in 2022, Says MEA.

Jobless claim applications are broadly seen as a proxy for the number of layoffs in a given week.

Overall, 1.69 million people were collecting unemployment benefits the week that ended July 15, about 59,000 fewer than the previous week and the fewest since January. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)