Washington, DC [US], January 27 (ANI): White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday defended the Trump administration's expansive deportation campaign, saying it continues to resonate with Americans even as criticism intensified following a fatal shooting in Minneapolis.

Speaking at a White House press briefing, Leavitt said the policy has widespread backing, stating, "Americans overwhelmingly want exactly what President Trump is delivering: strong borders and strict immigration enforcement against the worst illegal aliens," adding that "polling shows huge support for this exact thing."

Her remarks came two days after a federal agent fatally shot a Minneapolis resident, prompting calls from both Republicans and Democrats for a reassessment of federal enforcement efforts in the city.

Leavitt argued that state and local officials had failed to adequately support deportation operations and reiterated that the administration would not change course, saying Trump "will never back down from his promise to deport violent criminal illegal aliens."

Amid mounting scrutiny, President Donald Trump said he and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz were on a "similar wavelength" following a phone call on the escalating crisis in Minneapolis after a US citizen was killed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

Trump shared details of the conversation on his social media platform Truth Social, writing that Walz had "called me with the request to work together with respect to Minnesota." He described the exchange positively, saying, "It was a very good call, and we, actually, seemed to be on a similar wavelength."

Trump said he told Walz he would arrange for Tom Homan to contact him, adding, "The Governor, very respectfully, understood that, and I will be speaking to him in the near future," and noting Walz was "happy that Tom Homan was going to Minnesota, and so am I!"

The US President also pointed to what he described as successes in law-and-order efforts, stating, "We have had such tremendous SUCCESS in Washington, D.C., Memphis, Tennessee, and New Orleans, Louisiana, and virtually every other place that we have 'touched' and, even in Minnesota, Crime is way down, but both Governor Walz and I want to make it better!"

Trump had earlier said he was sending Homan, his top border security official, to Minnesota following the fatal shooting of ICU nurse Alex Pretti during an encounter with federal agents on Saturday.

Federal officials have declined to provide critical details substantiating their claim that an agent shot Pretti in self-defence. A judge heard arguments on whether to temporarily halt the immigration crackdown in Minnesota, while a separate federal court hearing is scheduled today after a temporary restraining order blocked agencies from destroying or altering evidence linked to Pretti's killing.

The developments come as protests erupted in Minneapolis over the deaths of two US citizens during immigration enforcement operations, fuelling growing criticism of how federal agents are being deployed.

Renee Good, 37, a mother of three, was shot on January 7 during protests against the administration's militarised raids. On January 24, Pretti was killed at point-blank range after being restrained by federal officers.

Trump defended ICE's actions, suggesting Pretti may have been armed, despite reports noting he was licensed to carry a firearm and had already been disarmed.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison rejected the president's claims, calling them "flat-out insane."

The incidents have triggered legal challenges over the deployment of heavily armed, masked federal officers in Minnesota, with judges hearing arguments on whether the operations violate state sovereignty.

Meanwhile, Congressional Democrats have warned they may block federal funding unless reforms are introduced to immigration enforcement practices. (ANI)

