Geneva, Jun 29 (AP) The World Health Organisation has announced another daily record in the number of new confirmed coronavirus cases across the world - topping over 189,000 in a single 24-hour period.

The tally Sunday from the UN health agency eclipses the previous record a week earlier at over 183,000 cases, showing case counts continue to progress worldwide.

Brazil recorded the most new cases over the one-day span at more than 46,800, followed by the U.S. at over 44,400. India had nearly 20,000.

Overall the U.S. still has far and away the most total cases, At more than 2,450,000 - roughly twice that of Brazil. (AP)

