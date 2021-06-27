Geneva, June 27: The head of the World Health Organization lamented the lack of coronavirus vaccines being immediately donated by rich countries to the developing world.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday that there was nothing to discuss during a recent meeting of an advisory group established to allocate vaccines. COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Over 31.51 Crore Vaccines Provided to States, Union Territories.

In his words: “There are no vaccines to allocate.” Tedros says concerns being raised by some donors that African countries don't have the infrastructure to deliver vaccines or that there are vaccine hesitancy problems are inconsequential. He criticised rich countries that may be using that as a “pretext” not to donate vaccines.

