Geneva [Switzerland], January 9 (ANI): The World Health Organisation (WHO) shared the trends of acute respiratory infection, including human metapneumovirus (HMP virus) in the Northern Hemisphere and noted that the rate of increase of virus infections follows the usual trends.

In its disease outbreak news, WHO observed that while the trends in acute respiratory infections are increasing in many countries of the Northern Hemisphere, these are not unusual and are "typically caused by seasonal epidemics of respiratory pathogens such as seasonal influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and other common respiratory viruses, including human metapneumovirus (hMPV), as well as mycoplasma pneumonia". It further added that the co-circulation of multiple respiratory pathogens during the winter season can sometimes cause an increased burden on health care systems treating sick persons.

Mentioning about the hMP Virus, WHO said, "hMPV is a common respiratory virus found to circulate in many countries in winter through to spring, although not all countries routinely test and publish data on trends in hMPV . While some cases can be hospitalized with bronchitis or pneumonia, most people infected with hMPV have mild upper respiratory symptoms similar to the common cold and recover after a few days."

With interest in the number of cases in China, WHO noted that it is in contact with Chinese health officials and has not received any reports of unusual outbreak patterns. "Chinese authorities report that the health care system is not overwhelmed and there have been no emergency declarations or responses triggered. WHO continues to monitor respiratory illnesses at global, regional and country levels through collaborative surveillance systems, and provides updates as needed", the disease outbreak news added.

China's reported levels of acute respiratory infections, including hMPV, are within the expected range for the winter season with no unusual outbreak patterns reported.

Chinese authorities confirmed that the health care system is not overwhelmed, hospital utilization is currently lower than this time last year, and there have been no emergency declarations or responses triggered. Since the expected seasonal increase was observed, health messages have been provided to the public on how to prevent the spread of respiratory infections and reduce the impact of these diseases.

"WHO recommends that individuals in areas where it is winter take normal precautions to prevent the spread and reduce risks posed by respiratory pathogens, especially to the most vulnerable. People with mild symptoms should stay home to avoid infecting other people and rest. People at high risk or with complicated or severe symptoms should seek medical care as soon as possible. Individuals should also consider wearing a mask in crowded or poorly ventilated spaces, cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or bent elbow, practice regular handwashing, and get recommended vaccines as per physician and local public health authorities' advice", WHO said.

"Based on the current risk assessment, WHO advises against any travel or trade restrictions related to current trends in acute respiratory infections", the disease outbreak news added. (ANI)

