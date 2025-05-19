New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): Lt Gen Sumer Ivan D'Cunha, Director General of Army Air Defence, on Monday highlighted the country's military capabilities and stated that India possesses the arsenal capability of striking targets across the full depth of Pakistan in the backdrop of Operation Sindoor.

In an interview with ANI, Lt Gen D'Cunha said, "The whole of Pakistan is within range." He stated that even if they relocate the Pakistan Army's General Headquarters (GHQ) from Rawalpindi to regions like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), they will have to "find a deep hole."

India's offensive strikes during Operation Sindoor targeted key Pakistani airbases with precision, utilising loitering munitions to destroy high-value targets.

Lt Gen D'Cunha said, "I just like to say that India has an adequate arsenal of weapons to take on Pakistan right across its depth. So, from its broadest to its narrowest, wherever it is, the whole of Pakistan is within range. We are absolutely capable, from our borders or even in depth, where we can take on the entire Pakistan. And the GHQ can move from Rawalpindi to KPK or wherever they want to move, but they are all within range, so they will have to really find a deep hole."

Modern indigenous technology, including long-range drones and guided munitions, played a crucial role in the operation's success.

Lt Gen D'Cunha further underscored that the armed forces' primary duty is protecting the nation's sovereignty and its people.

"Our job is to protect our sovereignty, our people... So, I think that the very fact that we have been able to protect our motherland from this onslaught, which was aimed at causing a lot of problems in population centers and in our cantonments, the very fact that we have given this reassurance to our people, not only to our civil population... a lot of our own jawans, officers, wives were staying in cantonments. And they were also equally concerned about these drone attacks. And the very fact that we ensured that this did not manifest in any casualties, I am sure it not only made the soldier feel proud, it made the families feel proud. And finally, the population of India feel proud. I think that's the takeaway."

India's Operation Sindoor showcased its preparedness in modern warfare, particularly in neutralising drones and other advanced technologies.

The operation highlighted India's integrated command structures, enabling seamless coordination between different military branches.

Operation Sindoor reflected India's "Shishupala Doctrine," which involves exercising patience until a predefined threshold of provocation is crossed, followed by decisive action.

The operation shifted from reactive defence to proactive security doctrine, showcasing India's willingness to take bold action against terrorism. (ANI)

