World News | With 213 New Cases, Nepal's COVID-19 Tally Rises to 3448

World. (File Image)

Kathmandu [Nepal], June 7 (ANI): The coronavirus cases in Nepal on Sunday soared to 3,448 with the addition of 213 new cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Population confirmed.

Out of the new registered cases, 209 are male whereas 4 are females, Dr Bikash Devkota, Spokesperson at the ministry said.

Also Read | George Floyd Death Protests: Donald Trump Orders National Guard to Withdraw from Washington DC, Says ‘Now Everything is Under Perfect Control’.

"With new cases, the national tally has reached 3448," Devkota said. Till now, a total of 3,212 males and 236 females have been tested positive of coronavirus.

As of Sunday, the contagion has spread further to 71 out of 77 districts of the Himalayan Nation in a duration of about two months. Meanwhile, a record number of 102 people have been discharged from the hospital after full recovery out of which 100 are male and two are female.

Also Read | New York City Lifts Curfew, Spurred by Protests Against Police Brutality, Ahead of Schedule.

A total of 2,968 infected are kept in isolation centers around the nation.

The total number of coronavirus cases globally stands at 69,35,047 and 400,375 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)