Dadu [Pakistan], May 29 (ANI): In a gruesome incident, a man, Zulfiqar Jiskani from Pakistan's Lucky Shah Saddar area was arrested on Friday for killing his wife Babli Jiskani for resisting his attempt to marry off their underage daughter for a hefty price.

The victim's brother Munawwar Jiskani, told the police in that area that Zulfiqar strangled his wife to death when she opposed her husband's attempts to hand over their daughter Humera, to a man for marriage against a price of Rs 100,000, reported Dawn newspaper.

Also Read | US Slams China for 'Restricting, Manipulating' UN Human Rights Chief Michelle Bachelet's Visit.

In addition, Munawwar informed the police that Zulfiqar had also sold her two other daughters for money as well. Sajid Gambhir, the Station House Officer(SHO) of the Chhachar police station said that the suspect was arrested upon the complaint lodged by Babli Jiskani's brother Munawwar.

The officer also said that an inquiry regarding the alleged murder will begin soon, reported Dawn newspaper.

Also Read | Indonesia: 25 Missing After Ferry Sinks in Makassar Strait.

After a post-mortem examination at Sehwan Hospital, the body of Babli Jiskani was handed over to her heirs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)