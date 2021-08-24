New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): Afghanistan's famous pop singer Aryana Sayeed on Tuesday said that there is "no future of women under Taliban" after the terrorist outfit took control of the country last week.

In an exclusive interview with ANI from an undisclosed location, she said that the Afghan women will suffer the most under the Taliban regime.

"I am worried for women who will be stuck inside houses and they will not be given their basic rights. While out, they will need to have a male relative accompanying them. They also will not be allowed to go to school. If Afghanistan is left in hands of the Taliban, there's no future for Afghan women," Sayeed said.

Moreover, going by history, during the Taliban's rule in Afghanistan between 1996 and 2001, brutal floggings, amputations, and public executions were commonplace.

Women were largely confined to their homes and the death penalty was in place for offences including female adultery, homosexuality, and the rejection of Islam.

Talking about her escape, Aryana Sayeed said, "I feel great that I am out of the country right now but my heart goes out to millions of people left behind in Afghanistan, especially women. What they went through 20 years ago was unbelievable and now we are back to the same point where we were."

Earlier, the Taliban at their first press conference, after taking control of Afghanistan, had assured that the rights of women will be "respected within the framework of Islamic law".

Aryana said that the Taliban's promise was just to get international recognition. "Taliban is saying it will give rights to women only to get recognition. Once it is recognised it will be back to its original identity," added Sayeed.

Meanwhile, women in Afghanistan protested against the terrorist group expressing concerns over how they would be represented in any future government in the war-torn country.

A number of women who have been working in government and non-government agencies demonstrated and demanded that their rights should be protected in any future government, according to TOLO News. (ANI)

