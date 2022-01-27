New York, Jan 27 (PTI) The world changed for the better on January 26, 1950, when India became an inclusive, secular and pluralistic Republic and New York is proud to be home to nearly 400,000 Indian-Americans whose contribution to the state will continue to grow, Governor Kathy Hochul has said.

India on Wednesday celebrated its 73rd Republic Day, the day its Constitution came into force.

Also Read | China Has Increased Investment in Zimbabwe but Locals Are Losing Jobs, Says Report.

In her wishes for India's 73rd Republic Day, Hochul said in a video that on January 26, 1950, “the world changed for the better as India adopted its Constitution and officially became an inclusive, secular and pluralistic Republic just three years after winning independence from the British Empire.”

Hochul said this is not only a time to reflect on the historic achievement of that day, but highlight the contributions that the Indian community has made throughout the world every day since.

Also Read | Ukraine Shooting: Gunman Kills 5, Injures 5 at Military Plant in Dnipro.

“Today, India is the world's largest democracy built on values that are aligned with so many of our own - freedom, inclusivity, equality and prosperity. These are shared ideals, and we pursue them together,” she said.

New York is “proud” to be home to nearly 400,000 Indian Americans, “all of whom contribute so much to our great state and I know that impact will only continue to grow.”

Hochul added that her administration will create a fair, better, more inclusive version of the American dream and “each and every member of this community will play a role in ensuring that we do by helping us realise that dream but also fulfilling it for themselves.”

India's Consul General in New York Randhir Jaiswal thanked Hochul for her “warm wishes.”

India's Consulate in New York also received a legislative resolution passed by the New York Senate to celebrate and proclaim in New York State January 26 as India's Republic Day.

“Honoured to receive a #LegislativeResolution passed by NY Senate to celebrate & proclaim 26 Jan as Indian #RepublicDay in State of #NewYork. Thank you Sen Kevin Thomas & other NY Senators for support & solidarity. Recognition of the contribution of #IndianDiaspora is deeply appreciated,” the Consulate tweeted.

The resolution noted that the Indian Republic Day celebrates the great contributions of Indian Americans to the fabric of New York and pays tribute to the common culture and bonds of friendship between the US and India.

It added that India's Republic Day is a time to celebrate “the aspirations and values that have been shared with Indian people for generations and to recognise the countless contributions of Americans and New Yorkers of Indian descent to every aspect of society.”

India's Consulate in New York and the Permanent Mission of India to the UN commemorated the 73rd Republic Day with special ceremonies. As part of the celebrations of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the facade of the Consulate General of India here was illuminated in hues of tricolour.

The Federation of Indian Association (FIA) New England chapter, also celebrated 73rd Republic Day in Worcester, Massachusetts through a hybrid event. The event at Grand Worcester Union Station commenced with the hoisting of the Indian tricolour by Senator Michael O. Moore, Congressman Jim McGovern, State Representative Hannah Kane and other US officials and lawmakers.

President of the Federation of Indian Association (FIA) New England chapter Abhishek Singh lauded the contribution of the Indian diaspora in New England in strengthening the India-US partnership over the years.

He said January 26 is a day of pride and honour for all Indians and emphasises the core values of Justice, Liberty, Equality, and Fraternity enshrined in the Indian Constitution.

A press release by FIA quoted Kane as saying that the day January 26, the official adoption of the Indian Constitution, serves “as a reminder of a long, hard battle fought by the Indian community.”

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)