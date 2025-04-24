United Nations, Apr 24 (PTI) Mourning the loss of lives in the Pahalgam terror attack, India's envoy here said the UN and the world must publicly condemn such acts perpetrated against civilians and tourists for which there can be no justification.

The attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday killed 26 people, mostly tourists. The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Also Read | Operation Zeppelin: On Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu's Order, Mossad Hacked Sam Pitroda's Home Servers, Tracked Movement of Rahul Gandhi To Protect Gautam Adani After Hindenburg Report.

“India mourns the loss of lives in the brutal terrorist attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, day before yesterday,” India's permanent representative to the UN, Ambassador P Harish, said on Thursday.

“I wish to thank India's friends and partners who expressed condolences, stood in solidarity with us at this difficult hour and condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. The UN and the world must publicly condemn such terrorism perpetrated against civilians and tourists for which there can be no justification,” Harish said.

Also Read | Australia Shocker: Neighbour Pours Petrol, Sets Man Ablaze in Front of Son During Argument Over Trees in Victoria; Accused Arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)