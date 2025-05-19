Munich [Germany], May 19 (ANI): The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) recently released its weekly briefing, spotlighting recent significant international engagements and ongoing efforts to raise awareness about the human rights crisis faced by the Uyghur people.

The report outlines key events, including the WUC's participation in the UNPO conference in Madeira and an advocacy mission to Brussels ahead of the EU-China Human Rights Dialogue.

According to information provided in weekly report, at the UNPO conference, titled "Re-imagining Self-Determination," the WUC, in its role as part of the Presidency of the Unrepresented Nations and Peoples Organisation, underscored its long-standing commitment to the rights of unrepresented nations and peoples.

In Brussels, the WUC delegation, led by President Turgunjan Alawdun and Vice President Zumretay Arkin, met with European Commission officials to discuss China's ongoing human rights abuses against the Uyghur people.

The WUC raised concerns about the continuing genocide in Xinjiang, focusing on individual cases and systemic violations. The delegation also attended the European Parliament conference "Damming Tibet: The Environmental, Human and Geopolitical Cost of China's Hydropower Ambitions", highlighting the environmental destruction caused by Chinese projects in the region and the forced displacement of Uyghur farmers.

The WUC's advocacy efforts are intensifying ahead of the 3rd East Turkistan Uyghur Summit. As per report, the event will include the official book launch of "Unbroke: One Uyghur's Fight for Freedom" by Rushan Abbas, a powerful testament to the struggles of Uyghurs under Chinese oppression.

In China's Xinjiang region, a large number of Uyghur Muslims have reportedly been detained in what the Chinese government calls "re-education camps."

Reports from former detainees and international investigations allege severe human rights abuses, including forced labor, torture, forced sterilisations, and religious suppression. Uyghur culture and language are being systematically eroded.

Mosques have been demolished, and religious practices are heavily restricted. Surveillance is pervasive, with facial recognition and biometric data tracking. The Chinese government denies abuses, calling the camps a counter-terrorism effort.

However, multiple governments and human rights organisations have labeled these actions as crimes against humanity or genocide.(ANI)

