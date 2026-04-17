Munich [Germany], April 17 (ANI): The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has condemned the sentencing of 19 Kazakh activists in Kazakhstan, calling it a worrying sign of shrinking civic freedoms and growing external pressure linked to China.

In a press release shared on X, WUC stated that the activists affiliated with the Nagyz Atajurt Volunteers Group were punished for taking part in a protest in November 2025.

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The demonstration had sought to highlight alleged human rights abuses against Kazakh and other Turkic communities in East Turkistan, and to demand the release of Alimnur Turganbay, a Kazakh national reportedly detained by Chinese authorities since July 2025 under unclear circumstances.

Citing findings by Human Rights Watch, the WUC stated that the convictions stem solely from non-violent activism. It warned that criminalising peaceful assembly and solidarity campaigns undermines basic rights such as freedom of expression and protest.

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The group described the verdict as a "deeply concerning" development that signals tightening restrictions on civil society in Kazakhstan. It also pointed to what it sees as increasing pressure on individuals and groups raising awareness about alleged abuses faced by Uyghurs and other Turkic minorities in China's Xinjiang region, often referred to by activists as East Turkistan.

According to the WUC, such prosecutions risk isolating affected communities and weakening international solidarity efforts. It argued that, at a time when credible reports continue to document alleged abuses in the region, suppressing advocacy only hampers accountability.

Kazakhstan, which has positioned itself as a law-abiding member of the global community, now faces scrutiny over its commitment to fundamental freedoms, the statement added.

The WUC urged authorities to overturn the convictions, release those detained, and ensure that peaceful civic engagement is not penalised.

It also called on the international community, including democratic governments and human rights bodies, to monitor the situation closely and raise the issue with Kazakh officials.

Reaffirming its stance, the WUC expressed solidarity with the convicted activists and said it remains open to dialogue with Kazakhstan to safeguard human rights and uphold democratic principles. (ANI)

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