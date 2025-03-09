Munich [Germany], March 9 (ANI): World Uyghur Congress (WUC) honours the indomitable strength and perseverance of Uyghur women who, despite facing severe adversity, continue to stand firm in their resistance against Chinese oppression on International Women's Day.

In a post on X, WUC stated that from mothers demanding justice for their missing loved ones to activists speaking out against the Chinese government's systematic abuses, Uyghur women are at the forefront of the struggle for freedom and justice.

In the Xinjiang region, Uyghur women suffer under the brutal policies of forced sterilization, arbitrary detention, and relentless persecution. Despite the dire circumstances, these women exhibit extraordinary resilience, fighting to preserve their culture and identity.

WUC further lamented that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has actively sought to erase Uyghur culture, targeting women for their ethnicity, faith, and gender. Forced abortions, sterilization, and even coerced marriages are part of an orchestrated effort to suppress Uyghur birthrates and eliminate future generations of the community.

In the face of this oppression, Uyghur women in the diaspora continue to lead vital movements, advocating for their people's rights and preserving their language and culture.

Meanwhile, Campaign for Uyghur asserts, "A society cannot survive when its women are under attack." This statement highlights the central role women play in both their families and communities, and the devastating impact of the CCP's actions.

In a post on X, Campaign for Uyghur(CFU) stated that the genocide and human rights violations Uyghur women endure extend beyond physical abuse, including mass internment, sexual violence, torture, and relentless surveillance. The campaign to empower Uyghur women in the diaspora remains a key mission, equipping them with the tools to advocate for justice and stand against these atrocities.

CFU highlighted that on this International Women's Day, it is crucial to stand in solidarity with Uyghur women--share their stories, speak out against these crimes, and take action to help end their suffering. (ANI)

