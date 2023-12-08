Washington DC [US], December 8 (ANI): Social media platform X has announced that Elon Musk's artificial intelligence venture, xAI, is rolling out Grok to Premium Plus subscribers of X in the US next week. X has announced that users can find Grok in the side menu on web, iOS, and Android.

In a post, X announced, "ok buckle up everyone access to @grok is now rolling out to Premium+ subscribers in the US over the next week. the longer you've been a subscriber, the sooner you can grok. you can find Grok in the side menu on web, iOS, and Android (app must be up to date). on iOS & Android, you can add it to your bottom menu for easy access. don't forget your towel!"

Earlier, on November 4, Musk's artificial intelligence venture, xAI, in its blog post said, "Grok is an AI modeled after the Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, so intended to answer almost anything and, far harder, even suggest what questions to ask! Grok is designed to answer questions with a bit of wit and has a rebellious streak, so please don't use it if you hate humor!"

According to the blog post, the fundamental advantage of Grok is that it has real-time knowledge of the world through the X platform. It further said that Grok will respond to "spicy questions that are rejected by most other AI systems."

xAI added in the blog post, "Grok is still a very early beta product - the best we could do with 2 months of training - so expect it to improve rapidly with each passing week with your help."

Meanwhile, Musk said the Grok system is designed to have little humour in its replies. Taking to X, he stated, "xAI's Grok system is designed to have a little humor in its responses."

In another post on X, Musk stated, "Grok has real-time access to info via the X platform, which is a massive advantage over other models. It's also based & loves sarcasm. I have no idea who could have guided it this way."

Recently, xAI disclosed its intention to secure up to a billion dollars in funding, as indicated in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Fox Business reported.

The filing on Tuesday by X.AI Corp (dba xAI) outlined a plan to raise USD 1 billion in an equity offering, with more than USD 134 million already successfully raised. The document revealed that the company had entered into a binding agreement for the sale and purchase of the remaining USD 865 million. (ANI)

