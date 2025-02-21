Beijing, Feb 21 (PTI) Chinese President Xi Jinping issued fresh orders on Friday revising rules to transform the country's military into world-class armed forces, focusing on combat readiness and war preparation amid growing rivalry with the US and tensions over Taiwan and neighbours.

Xi, 71, who heads the military besides the powerful ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Presidency, signed orders to publish three regulations on the military's interior order, code of conduct and military formation, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Also Read | Mike Waltz, US National Security Adviser, Urges Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky To 'Tone Down' His Stance and Sign Minerals Deal.

The revisions to the regulations prioritise combat readiness as the foremost duty, with a fundamental orientation of preparing for and engaging in warfare.

Fully applying the strategy of running the armed forces by law, the revised rules aim to promote a more standardised order in war preparation, training, operations and daily life, the report said.

Also Read | US President Donald Trump Terms USD 21 Million USAID Funds to India a 'Kickback Scheme', BJP Demands Probe.

The revision to the military code of conduct refines the rules to award the excellent, punish violators and streamline relevant procedures, it said.

Since coming to power in 2012, Xi has carried out a massive anti-corruption drive in which over 50 top military officials including two defence ministers were punished for violations.

He is also the Chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), the overall high command of the People's Liberation Army (PLA), the Navy, the Air Force, as well as a host of paramilitary forces.

The revised rules, which will take effect April 1, are designed to fully transform the country's military into world-class armed forces.

The regulations on the military's interior order were revised to improve the management of military personnel in matters such as soldiers' appearance and conduct, leave-taking and military training.

The revised regulations on military formation were added with detailed codes of practice concerning military parades on the land, in the sea, at the dock and in the air.

These rules were promulgated as China gears up for increased frictions with the US after the return of President Donald Trump, who vowed to follow a firm policy to contain Beijing's rise with tariffs as well as strengthened American armed forces.

Under Xi's leadership, China follows a belligerent policy to assert its claims over Taiwan, which it claims as part of the Chinese mainland, holding a series of aggressive military drills in the last few years involving the navy, air force and missile forces besides the army.

China is facing increased tensions in the South China Sea too, with the Philippines reaffirming its claims with the backing of the US.

China claims most of the South China Sea. Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan also have competing claims over the territory.

It also has maritime disputes with Japan over the East China Sea, with Chinese navy and coast guard vessels periodically conducting missions to assert its claims over Senkaku islands under the control of Japan.

China's relations with India were gradually normalising after the recent thaw in ties frozen for over four years over the military standoff in Eastern Ladakh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)