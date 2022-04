Bucha, Apr 5 (AP) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told the U.N. Security Council that the Russian military must be brought to justice immediately for war crimes.

In a video appearance Tuesday, Zelenskyy accused the Kremlin's troops of the worst atrocities since World War II and said they are no different from other terrorists like the Islamic State extremist group.

The Ukrainian leader made his plea via video Tuesday as grisly evidence continued to emerge of civilian massacres carried out by Russian forces on the outskirts of Kyiv.

The images, particularly from the town of Bucha, have stirred global revulsion and led to demands for tougher sanctions and war crime prosecutions against Russia.

Zelenskyy showed the U.N.'s most powerful body brief video footage of bloody corpses that ended with the words “Stop Russian Aggression.” (AP)

