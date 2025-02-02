Kyiv, Feb 2 (AP) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said several contacts have taken place between Washington and Ukraine since US President Donald Trump's inauguration, and he hopes for an in-person meeting soon.

Speaking on Saturday in an exclusive interview with The Associated Press, Zelenskyy said the contacts were held at the level of Trump's special envoy, Keith Kellog, as well as national security adviser Mike Waltz and other officials. He described the conversations as “very good” and said they were “all about general things.”

Zelenskyy said a postponed trip by Kellog to Ukraine has not been rescheduled, but he expects it to happen soon.

“It is important for us that this happens in the coming weeks, the nearest dates,” he said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said direct talks between the US and Russia about the war in Ukraine that exclude Kyiv are “very dangerous.”

Zelenskyy spoke Saturday in an exclusive interview The Associated Press. His remarks followed comments Friday by US President Donald Trump, who said American and Russian officials were “already talking” about ending the war between Russia and Ukraine.

“They may have their own relations, but talking about Ukraine without us — it is dangerous for everyone,” Zelenskyy said. AP

