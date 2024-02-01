Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg at Senate Judiciary Committee hearing at the US Capitol in Washington (Photo/Reuters)

Washington, DC [US], February 1 (ANI): In a dramatic Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, the CEOs of major tech companies face intense scrutiny over the potential harms of their platforms to teens, CNN reported.

In a tense Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg stood to offer a public apology to families affected by the alleged repercussions of social media platforms, acknowledging the pain and suffering they have endured.

"I'm sorry for everything you have all been through. No one should go through the things that your families have suffered, and this is why we invest so much," Zuckerberg said, emphasising ongoing industry-wide efforts to mitigate the negative impacts associated with their products, as reported by CNN.

"We are going to continue doing industry wide efforts to make sure no one has to go through the things your families have had to suffer," he added.

The apology came amid a grilling of five tech executives, including Zuckerberg, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel, X (formerly Twitter) CEO Linda Yaccarino, TikTok CEO Shou Chew, and Discord CEO Jason Citron.

The Senate Judiciary Committee focused on examining the potential harms inflicted on teenagers by these platforms.

However, the hearing took a combative turn when Missouri Republican Sen Josh Hawley called on Zuckerberg, a billionaire, to financially compensate families affected by the adverse effects of his company's platforms on their children. The demand for compensation underscored the severity of the allegations against these tech giants.

The atmosphere in the hearing room was charged as dozens of parents stood, holding up pictures of their loved ones allegedly harmed by social media. The room fell silent at the sight of grieving families, creating a poignant backdrop for the unfolding proceedings.

Lawmakers, including Texas Republican Sen Ted Cruz and South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, began to filter in as the audience awaited the testimonies.

Senator Lindsey Graham's opening remarks set a confrontational tone, accusing the tech CEOs of having "blood on their hands" due to the alleged negative consequences of their products. Graham argued that these platforms, particularly Meta, have a product that is "killing people," and he called for the repeal of Section 230, a federal law providing immunity to websites and social media platforms for their content moderation decisions and user-generated content.

Graham cited the case of South Carolina state house Rep Brandon Guffey, who lost his eldest son to suicide and is now suing Meta.

Guffey claims that after his son's funeral, he received messages demanding money in exchange for explicit photos of his late son, who had unwittingly become a victim of sexual extortion on Instagram. The lawsuit alleges wrongful death, gross negligence, and other claims against Meta.

This hearing once again highlighted the bipartisan criticism of social media companies among lawmakers.

Senator Graham acknowledged the rare unity between Democrats and Republicans on the issue, emphasising the need to address the abuse facilitated by tech platforms, according to CNN.

Despite the bipartisan concern, meaningful legislation to regulate social media companies at the federal level is yet to be passed. The focus has shifted to state legislatures and courts, where battles over new policies, such as age minimums for social media use, are being waged.

During the hearing, the CEOs sought to convey their commitment to child safety on their platforms by emphasising their roles as parents.

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel mentioned that his wife approves every app their 13-year-old downloads, TikTok CEO Shou Chew highlighted being a father of three young children, X CEO Linda Yaccarino identified herself as a mother, and Discord CEO Jason Citron emphasised his role as a father of two.

However, Zuckerberg, despite being a parent himself, did not explicitly mention his fatherly role in his remarks. The CEOs' parental connections aimed to humanize them and demonstrate a personal stake in ensuring the safety of young users on their platforms.

As the hearing unfolded, it became clear that lawmakers are demanding more than apologies - they are pushing for accountability, regulatory measures, and, in some cases, financial compensation for the alleged damages caused by social media platforms, CNN reported.

The Senate Judiciary Committee has concluded its hearing. (ANI)

