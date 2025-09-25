Cachar, September 25: In a major crackdown against drug trafficking, the Assam Police seized 3 lakh Yaba tablets worth 90 crore from a secret chamber of a vehicle in Assam's Cachar district and arrested two people hailing from Manipur, officials said. Speaking to ANI, Numal Mahatta, Senior Superintendent of Police of Cachar district, said that, based on a credible intelligence received on the late evening of September 23, the Cachar district police launched a special operation against the illegal transportation of narcotic substances at Dholakhal in front of Dholakhal Border Out Post under the jurisdiction of Dholai Police Station and intercepted one vehicle.

"Police apprehended two persons, namely Samuel Lhungdim (27) and Andy Kuki (27), hailing from Churachandpur of Manipur. During the search of the vehicle, police recovered 30 black polythene wrapped packets containing 3 lakh Yaba tablets from the specially made secret chambers in the body of the vehicle. During the operation, the vehicle used in the illegal transportation of narcotic substances has also been seized," the police said. The price of seized drugs is worth about Rs 90 crore in the black market. The narcotic substances have been seized in the presence of independent witnesses. Assam Police Recovers Heroin and Yaba Tablets, Four Arrested.

"The examination carried out by the drug detection kit showed positive results for methamphetamine," Numal Momin said. He further said that, during preliminary investigation, it has come to light that the illegal substance had been transported from Churachandpur, Manipur. Preliminary investigation is underway. A day earlier, Assam Rifles launched an operation in the general area of the World Bank Road, Vawkte Kai, Zokhawthar after noticing the movement of three individuals in the general area suspiciously searching the area Assam: 20,000 Yaba Tablets, 216g Heroin Seized in Cachar; 5 Held.

The individuals were apprehended while attempting to retrieve a concealed package. A thorough search led to the recovery of 1.377 kilograms of Heroin No. 4, valued at approximately Rs 11.40 crores. The three individuals were, namely, Zarzosanga, Joseph Lalmuansanga and Malsawmkimi. The recovered narcotics, along with the apprehended individuals, have been handed over to the Customs and Narcotics Department, Champhai, for further legal action.

