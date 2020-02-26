2020 Toyota Vellfire Luxury MPV Launched; Priced in India at Rs 79.5 Lakh

2020 Toyota Vellfire Luxury MPV Launched (Photo Credits: Toyota)

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on wednesday officially announced the launch a new vehicle called Vellfire MPV. Launched at Rs 79.5 lakh (ex-showroom India), the new Vellfire luxury MPV has been one of the most awaited models from the car maker. The new luxury MPV comes to India as Completely Built Unit (CBU) and will be positioned against Mercedes-Benz V-Class. The car maker is offering the Vellfire MPV in a single variant - Executive Lounge. 2020 Maruti Suzuki Ignis Facelift Launched in India; Prices Start From Rs 4.89 Lakh.

Aesthetically, the Toyota Vellfire MPV sports a boxy design carrying simple lines across the profile. The front-end comes heavily induced with chrome grille accompanied by LED headlamps with cornering function, LED taillights, chrome-finished 17-inch alloys and more. Some of the main underlines of Vellfire MPV are electric sliding doors, seven airbags, ABS with EBD, panoramic view monitor, parking assist and more.

Dimensionally, the luxury MPV measures 4935mm in length, 1850mm in width and 1895mm in height. However, the wheelbase stands at 3000mm offering massive space in the cabin. As far as the interior of Vellfire is concerned, it's all about luxury wherein the company intends to offer the most comfortable ride. The MPV gets two captain seats in the middle row with reclining function. The overall cabin space is accentuated by beige or black upholstery with wood inserts for a premium appeal. The luxury MPV is also loaded with a 17-speaker JBL sound system.

Mechanically, Toyota Vellfire comes powered by a 2.5-litre petrol mill. The unit is capable of producing 87 bhp of maximum power at 4700 rpm against peak torque of 198 Nm of peak torque. The petrol is also clubbed with two electric motors, mounted on either axle, to offer combined power output of 196 bhp. Transmission duties are carried out by an e-CVT by sending power to the front wheels.