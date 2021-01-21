Last week, Tata Motors officially unveiled the Altroz iTurbo premium hatch in India which will be launched tomorrow. It is Tata Motor's most powerful Altroz to date. The carmaker revealed during the unveiling event that prices will be announced on January 22, 2021. The company is also accepting bookings for the iTurbo variant with a down-payment of Rs 11,000. The hot hatch will be available in three trim options - XT, XZ, and XZ+. Tata Altroz iTurbo Petrol Unveiled in India.

Making things more interesting, the car will be made available in new exterior body colour of Harbour Blue. Once launched, the car will lock horns with likes of the Volkswagen Polo and Hyundai i20 Turbo. Apart from the new colour, the car also gets 'iTurbo' badge at the rear on the boot-lid.

Tata Altroz iTurbo Petrol (Photo Credits: Tata Motors)

The car also gets significant updates on the inside, as it is packed with Tata's iRA connected technology. It gets features like live vehicle diagnosis, natural voice tech, stolen vehicle tracking, geo-fencing, and more. Other additions will be Xpress cooling, two extra tweeters for Harman sound system, and multi-drive modes, among others.

Auto pundits are in awe of the performance, style, and technology of the #AltroziTurbo. Get ready to experience the new avatar of #TheGoldStandard. Arriving on 22nd Jan 2021! Click on https://t.co/RUIxTaLAmO to book now. pic.twitter.com/0s6EANcLJX — Tata Motors Cars (@TataMotors_Cars) January 21, 2021

As far as the mechanicals are concerned, there will be a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine under the bonnet. It will be tuned to churn out 110bhp and 140Nm of torque while being mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. Interestingly, the Altroz turbocharged variant will not be offered with a DCT transmission, at least during the launch. However, we might see it in the future.

