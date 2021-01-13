Tata Motors, the Indian carmaker officially unveiled the iTurbo Petrol premium hatchback in the Indian market. The pricing of the car will be announced on January 22, 2021, bookings will commence tomorrow and customers will be able to book the car with a token amount of Rs 11,000 across three variants including XT, XZ and XZ+. When launched, the new Altroz iTurbo Petrol will rival the likes of Hyundai i20, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Volkswagen Polo and Honda Jazz. Tata Altroz iTurbo Petrol to Be Unveiled Today in India, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

Visually, the Altroz iTurbo looks mostly the same as other models in the hatchback segment, it comes with the same black grille, swept-back projector headlamps and LED DRLs. Colour options include Harbour Blue, High Street Gold, Midtown Grey, Downtown Red and Avenue White. The new Altroz iTurbo comes with a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. The engine generates a power 108bhp and 140Nm of peak torque paired with 5-speed manual transmission.

Tata Altroz iTurbo Petrol (Photo Credits: Tata Motors)

On the inside, the new Altroz gets new light grey colour theme and leather seats, the same cabin as the standard model. It also comes equipped with Tata's iRA connectivity suite which is available on the Nexon. Other features include intelligent-based voice assistant, height-adjustable driver seat, push start/stop button, Xpress Cool, a voice command feature to control car's features via voice commands in 'Hinglish'.

