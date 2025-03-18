New Delhi, March 18: Honda has launched its new motorcycle in India, the new Honda Shine 2025 100 model, priced at INR 68,767 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The 2025 Honda Shine comes with several notable upgrades compared to the previous models. The HMSI (Honda Motorcycle and Scooters India) offers this new bike at a premium of INR 1,867 over the previous model. The Honda Shine 100 has a upgraded design and mechanical changes.

The 2025 Honda Shine 100 is offered in multiple colours: black with orange, black with gold, black with red, black with blue, black with green and black with grey. Despite the new colours, the motorcycle has retained the same design aspect as the previous Shine model; however, there are slight modifications. Ultraviolette Tesseract Bookings Extended to 30,000 Buyers at Introductory Price of INR 1.2 Lakh As Indian EV Company Sees Record 20,000 Bookings in Just 2 Days.

2025 Honda Shine 100 Specifications and Features

The Honda Shine 2025 model features a 98.98cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that generates a maximum 7.28 bhp power at 7,500 rpm and 8.04 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm. The fuel-injected engine is now OBD2B-compliant and mated with a four-speed gearbox. The Honda Shine 100 claims to offer up to 65 kilometres of mileage while maintaining its fuel efficiency.

The 100cc bike has a diamond-type frame, telescopic front forks and rear shock absorbers for suspension duties. The kerb weight of Honda Shine 100 is 99 kgs. It has drum brakes on the front and rear wheels and a Combined Braking System (CBS). The motorcycle offers a single-piece seat and has an aluminium grab rail. It has all-black alloy wheels. 2025 Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid Motorcycle Launched in India; Check Specifications, Features and Price.

The all-new Honda Shine 100 comes with a 'Shine 100' badge instead of a 'Shine' badge in the previous model. The wing logo for which the Shine was recognised is no longer present in the new model. The bike has new graphics on the headlamp, side fairings, and fuel tank. The bike was launched in the entry-level segment by Honda and praised by HMSI President, MD and CEO Tsutsumu Otani. HMSI Sales and Marketing Director Yogesh Mathur said the bike offered exceptional quality and comfort at an affordable price.

