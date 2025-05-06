Gurugram, May 6: JSW MG Motor India has launched the new MG Windsor PRO, an upgraded electric vehicle (EV) featuring a larger 52.9 kWh battery pack and advanced technologies. The company stated on Tuesday that the new model is being offered at an introductory ex-showroom price of Rs 17,49,800, valid for the first 8,000 bookings.

Under the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) ownership model, the Windsor PRO is also available at Rs 12.49 lakh plus Rs 4.5 per km for battery usage. The company said it has received a strong response from customers since the initial launch of the Windsor series, and the addition of the PRO version is expected to boost its market presence further. Honda Elevate Apex Summer Edition Price, Specifications and Features, Know All About Newly Launched SUV in India by Honda.

The new variant aims to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles in India by offering a more flexible and affordable ownership option. To support the expansion of its BaaS model, JSW MG Motor India has partnered with new financial institutions, including IDFC First Bank and Kotak Mahindra Prime. These join the existing financiers--Bajaj Finserv, Herofin Corp, Ecofy, and VidyutTech--taking the total number of financial partners to six.

The BaaS model, first introduced in September 2024, allows buyers to own the vehicle while paying separately for battery usage, reducing the upfront cost.

The Windsor PRO comes with a certified range of 449 km (MIDC P1 + P2) and delivers 136 PS of power and 200 Nm of instant torque. The car also features new colour options--Celadon Blue, Aurora Silver, and Glaze Red--and 18-inch dual-tone machined alloy wheels.

MG Windsor PRO Specifications and Features

The interior gets a fresh look with a dual-tone Ivory and Black theme and reclining Aero Lounge seats, enhancing passenger comfort. The model also includes several high-end features such as a powered tailgate, Vehicle-to-Load (V2L), and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) technology, allowing the car to power external devices and share energy with other EVs.

Safety is a priority with Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), offering 12 major features like Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, and more. The Windsor PRO is built on MG's Global Smart Electric Platform and showcases the brand's AeroGlide design language. MG Windsor EV Pro Price, Specifications and Features, Know All About Newly Launched Electric Car in India From Morris Garages With 449 km Range.

Inside, the car features a large 15.6-inch GRANDVIEW Touch Display with i-SMART technology, supporting 80+ connected features and over 100 AI-based voice commands. A panoramic Infinity View Glass Roof further enhances the premium cabin experience. To add value, JSW MG Motor India is offering a lifetime battery warranty for the first owner and a 3-60 buyback plan, assuring 60 per cent of the car's value after three years.

