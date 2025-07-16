New Delhi, July 16: Jeep Compass Trail Edition and Jeep Meridian Trail Edition have been launched in India at a premium of INR 58,000 and INR 48,000, respectively. The new special editions come with commanding looks with their black theme and notable interior upgrades. The Jeep Compass Trail Edition and Jeep Meridian Trail Edition include design enhancements such as an all-black-themed cabin with red highlights and signature decals and badging.

The Jeep Compass Trail Edition price in India starts at INR 25.41 lakh (ex-showroom) with MT transmission, a INR 58,000 higher premium over the Jeep Compass Longitude (O) model, which is priced at INR 24.83 lakh (ex-showroom). The Jeep Compass Trail Edition with AT transmission has been launched at INR 27.41 lakh (ex-showroom), also an increase over the Longitude (O) model, which is priced at INR 26.83 lakh (ex-showroom). VinFast VF 7, VinFast VF 6 Launch in India on August 2025, Pre-Booking Open; Check Expected Price and Specifications.

On the other hand, the Jeep Meridian Trail Edition price in India starts at INR 31.27 lakh (ex-showroom) for the MT variant, with an INR 48,000 premium over the Jeep Meridian Limited (O) edition. The Jeep Meridian Trail Edition AT variant is priced at INR 35.27 lakh (ex-showroom), with the same premium over the Meridian Limited (O) variant priced at INR 34.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

Jeep Meridian Trail Edition AT 4x4 trim is launched in India at INR 37.27 lakh (ex-showroom), higher with the same INR 48,000 premium over the INR Meridian Limited (O) variant with a price tag of INR 36.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

Jeep Compass Trail Edition: What's New? Check Specifications and Features

Jeep Compass Trail Edition comes with matte black grille accents and has Neutral Grey finish on roof rails, grille rings, badges and around rear view mirrors (OVRMs). It has 18-inch Granite Metallic Satin Gloss dual-tone alloy wheels.

The car has black leatherette upholstery and 'Trail Edition' branded floors. The Compass Trail Edition retains all Longitude(O) trim features, including a 10.1-inch touchscreen, panoramic sunroof, cruise control, wireless charger, safety tech like dual airbags, EPB, rear camera, hill start assist, and TPMS.

Jeep Meridian Trail Edition: What's New? Check Specifications and Features

Jeep Meridian Trail Edition gets a black roof, Trail Edition badging and similar Neutral Grey accents on the grille, roof rails, and badges. The car flaunts piano black details on the exterior and front bumper with red accents. The Jeep Meridian Trail Edition has features similar to the Limited (O) trim. Tesla Car Price in India: How Much Tesla Model Y Will Cost You in Mumbai, Delhi and Gurugram? Know On-Road Price Including GST and Road Tax.

The 10.25-inch digital driver's display, ventilated 8-way power adjustable memory function front seat, auto headlamps, dual-zone auto-AC, nine-speaker Alpine sound system and various other features are included. It comes with hill start assist, TMPS, EPB (electronic parking brake), a 360-degree camera and six airbags for safety.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 16, 2025 03:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).