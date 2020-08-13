Hair loss has become more common than we realize and a slew of reasons are attributed to it. Despite this, it can be a bit frustrating to see yourself bald in a mirror. The good news is that technological advancements have made hair transplant an affordable and quick option to replace all the clumps of hair that fall off on the bathroom sinks, floors, and even pillows.

But not all hair transplants are the same, so here are answers to some common questions and concerns.

Is hair transplant permanent?

The first question that most of us have is whether this is permanent or do you have to keep doing this often. The good news is that hair transplant is permanent and it will not thin or fall off. There are many different techniques used for hair transplants, but regardless of which one is used, you can rest assured in the fact that you can see lots of hair on your scalp always.

Are there different methods for hair transplant?

Yes, there are different hair transplant methods. The most popular is the FUT or FUE methods where hair grafts are taken from the donor area. However, a better method is the Aesthetic Hair Implant (AHI) technique where a patented mechanized extractor is used to reduce tissue trauma and the density and accuracy of placement are also high.

Each of these methods comes with a certain cost, so analyze the pros and cons of each method before deciding on the one that appeals the most to you.

Is the procedure painful?

Any hair transplant is a surgical procedure, so a certain amount of discomfort will be there. But most hair transplant clinics ensure a speedy recovery and use the services of surgeons who are experienced and well-versed in this procedure.

How soon will the hair grow?

You have to give about 2-3 months for the hair to regrow as it may take a few weeks for the follicles to settle down and start growing. By 10 to 12 months, you can see a good amount of hair on your head again and this is sure to bring a smile to your face.

Are there any side effects?

All hair transplant procedures are safe and have no side-effects. However, it is important to note that hair transplant is an invasive surgery that could leave some scars behind. Most times, these scars are negligible and may not even be visible when you use the AHI technique. Other times, the scar may be evident, but remember you will have lots of hair to cover it up!

You can also rest assured in the fact that it is extremely safe and will not create any harm for you at any time. Also, it is important to note that if you're at an advanced stage of baldness, more than one hair transplant surgery will be necessary to cover the entire scalp.

Overall, a hair transplant is a safe and proven procedure that will allow you to have all the hair you want!